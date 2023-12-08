Early morning vehicle crash leaves hole in Boise Bicycle Project building

Just as they are preparing for the annual kids's dream bike giveaway, the unimaginable happened to the local non-profit Boise Bicycle Project.

When Executive Director Devin McComas biked up to work this morning, he couldn't help but notice a large hole in the building that is home to the Boise Bicycle Project.

At approximately 3:00 am, a Chevy Silverado crashed into the front of the building.

When McComas arrived, there was a plastic draping over the hole. The lower half of the building was wedged inside and the glass was shattered.

Nearby construction workers helped McComas board up the hole.

McComas commented to Idaho News 6:

"We're currently getting ready to give away 600 bikes to 600 kids from our community on December 16. This is just one more obstacle on the way, but it really illustrates why just giving kids bikes isn't enough. We're out here. We're advocating for safe streets for all users and this is a great example of why we need infrastructure and policy and enforcement that's going to make sure that these streets are safe for these kids to ride their bikes on, for us to ride their bikes on, and for everyone to use.





So we're asking our community to support us in making sure that we have a successful giveaway and that we're also successfully advocating for safe streets and the way they can do that is by going to [our website], calling the shop, or coming down to volunteer. Your donation would be super helpful in making sure we can get past this obstacle."

The Boise Bicycle Project is still looking for donations to help with this season's giveaway. Please visit boisebicycleproject.org for more information.