Boise Bicycle Project gears up to give children their dream bikes

The Boise Bicycle Project's holiday kids' bike giveaway is set for Saturday, December 16. This year the non-profit will attempt to give out 570 bikes to kids in our community.

"We are overwhelmed by the community support we are getting this year," said Devin McComas, the executive director who took over for Jimmy Hallyburton. " The bikes are pouring in and people are supporting on our website, but we still need more."

At this point the Boise Bicycle Project is looking for specific bikes like BMX and mountain bikes, people can also sponsor a dream bike.

They are looking for volunteers for next week when they start building all these dream bikes.

"When a kid gets a bike that they drew on a piece of paper from the community, it is a really magical moment," said McComas. "It’s magical because maybe that kid didn’t understand that their community would show up for them, and it is also magical because that community member gets to connect with someone that they have never met before."

We met one of those community members as Caroline Kukle dropped off two bikes that her kids had outgrown.

"It is great for other kids to have a bike because it is such an important part of childhood, to ride around and get good exercise," said Kukle. "I want to make sure everybody has a bike."

The Boise Bicycle Project will take donations throughout the year and they will give you a receipt for a tax write-off for your donation. This non-profit will refurbish that bike, often it becomes the first bike a kid ever receives.

"I can’t even imagine how much work they are doing right now," said Kukle. "I know they still need more bikes, so people should think about bringing their bikes down when their kids outgrow them, or if they are going to get a new bike for Christmas."

For more information on how to volunteer, sponsor a bike, or make a monetary donation click here.