Eagle trail supervisor details impact of Goose Fire near bike park

EAGLE, Idaho — On Oct 6 the Goose fire scorched more than 400 acres near Eagle, including some popular foothills trails. Eagle chief trail supervisor Steve Noyce said it was a very close call.

“The damage is mainly in the vegetation to the area and how that could potentially affect erosion,” Noyce said. “As far as impacting the trails, the fire department and other agencies that assisted them did an amazing job avoiding damage to trails wherever possible. Amazing fight, and very little impact.”

Noyce said the fire didn’t go through the bike park.

“The trails themselves protected the bike park, the sports complex,” he said. “They acted as a natural fire break, and that allowed for fire crews to focus their efforts elsewhere. For instance, in that direction there are homes, and when they knew fire breaks were holding they could get down to that area and start work and do the best they can to protect that property.”

The Shake and Bake Trail was impacted and will be closed for the moment, Noyce explained.

“I’m told by officials of Ada County should be back up in a week or a little beyond that,” he said. According to the sheriff’s office, the goose fire was caused by fireworks and the wind conditions pushed to the south and east.

On Facebook, Ridge to Rivers said some other trails burned but are not closed. Staff with Ridge to Rivers is asking the public to use caution and common sense as they assess the situation. Noyce said they will continue to inspect the area.

“As far as cooperation goes, all our trails connect to each other. We are in communication about how we can assist them, and they certainly assist us in a great deal,” Noyce said.