Eagle Island State Park undergoes its biggest renovations since the park was built.

EAGLE — Biggest changes in history coming to Eagle Island State Park.

State installing 50 RV camping sites.

Campers will be limited to 14 days.

Municipal water and sewer will be brought to the park.

The main entrance will remain open for 5 weeks but will close again when the water line is installed.

The water slide is to be removed.

Park officials say the water slide was outdated and in bad repair.

Park officials say the old slide could not compete with Roaring Springs.

Eagle island state park is undergoing the most sweeping changes in its history. I’m senior reporter Roland Beres, and removal of the old water slide is just the very beginning.

The gentle peace of eagle island state park is a big attraction for people of all ages.

3836 “When we come here it’s like a place where we don’t have to think about anything else in the world right?”

But if there’s one constant in the world… its change, (nats of gravel truck) and eagle island is getting it’s share.

25 “We haven ’t seen a building boom like this since the 80’s. When the park was established.” said Craig Quintana ,PIO for Idaho Department of Parks and Rec.

First, the old water slide that’s been closed for the past year is now overgrown and going away.

“The reason it closed is it’s simply worn out after 40 years." said Quintana.

Quintana says the public will be consulted on what should happen with the hill which is already home to a successful sledding operation that could be expanded.

“Gateway parks is our concessionaire for both the tubing hill but also now for the zip line, they’ve acquired the zip line.” said Quintana

Gateway owner Ryan Neptune told me he’d welcome the extra space for sledding.

Meanwhile, a good portion of the 550 acre park is under construction for 50 RV Camping sites complete with municipal water and sewer.

“This is going to be a very popular gateway to idaho people coming in here might be moving.” said Quintana.

The spots will be limited to 14 day stays.

And the traffic it brings could be huge for businesses like Mel Shade’s long running fruit stand.

“Those people will go out and shop for their things they want and….. you might have to expand. Laughs. I’m too old for that.” laughed Shade.

Quintana says Eagle Island gets 600 thousand visitors a year.

“This is one of our top parks.” said Quintana.

And the hope is that all the changes will make it more popular than ever.

I’m literally standing on a huge pile of sand and gravel excavated from over there where they build a brand new pond.

And over there is the main entrance road that is still unfinished and it leads to what could be one of the largest roundabouts in idaho built to handle those big RV’s. There’s still a lot of work to be done. At eagle Island state park, I’m sr. reporter Roland Beres, idaho news six.