EAGLE - Two young Eagle students will soon see their written words in the national spotlight.

Fourth-graders Chloe Bruschler and Riley Keller were both selected to have their poems published in the Appelley Publishing 2017 Rising Stars Collection.

Both girls attend Montessori Academy in Eagle.

Their poems were submitted as part of a nationwide contest and were selected by judges.

The poems titled "Frost and Fire" and "Under the Moon" will be included in the publishing company's annual poetry book. Plus, this spring the girls will find out if they've placed in the national poetry contest, where they could win cash prizes.