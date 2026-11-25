IDAHO — This year's Idaho Capitol Christmas tree came from an Eagle family's front yard.

Kalkidan Meyer

The official Idaho Capitol Christmas Tree was graciously donated to the state this year by Dr. Mick and Ruth Mickelson of Eagle, Idaho.

The tree was cut Tuesday morning and transported to its spot in front of the Capitol Building, where it became the official 2026 State Christmas Tree.

Kalkidan Meyer

The relocation process is always a joint effort. The Department of Lands cut and rigged the tree for lifting, and Inland Crane donated its services to load the tree onto the Idaho Transportation Department truck.

The Idaho Transportation Department hauled the tree, escorted by the Boise Police Department and the Idaho State Police, down State Street, onto 16th Street, and finally took Jefferson Street to its destination at the Statehouse.

Kalkidan Meyer

Crews began stringing thousands of LED lights onto the tree today, ahead of the governor's Statehouse Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 1.