Eagle City Council poised for vote on Avimor annexation

On Tuesday night, the Eagle City Council continued to hear another four hours of testimony from residents and rebuttal from the applicant regarding the annexation of Avimor.

Earlier this month the council heard six hours of testimony, and due to the lateness of the hour, scheduled a second meeting to ensure concerned citizens' voices were heard.

Testimonies were given on both sides of the issue, those in favor of the annexation, and those against. Additionally, the applicant had the opportunity to address previous questions from both citizens and the council.

Those in support of the annexation are in favor of having the City of Eagle maintain control of the Avimor development and surrounding foothills and open spaces.

Those opposed feel that the annexation may cause undue expense and strain on the city's resources.

In addition to the ten hours of testimony, over 400 e-mails about this issue were sent to city council members for review before a decision is made.

The council scheduled a meeting for Thursday, March 30 at 6pm where a final decision is expected.