Eagle Planning and Zoning votes 3-1 against recommending for Avimor annexation

EAGLE, Idaho — After two days of public testimony, the City of Eagle Planning and Zoning Commission voted against recommending the application for the Avimor annexation into Eagle.

The commissioners claimed there were too many unknown economic factors, citing questions regarding impact to traffic, water and growth concerns.

Of those in attendance, the majority of the public offered testimony against the annexation, with concerns centered around cost, density and open space.

From those voicing support were issues of having more say about growth in the surrounding foothills, as well as preserving areas in the foothills for public use.

Our partners at Boise Dev say the annexation would bring the bulk of Avimor residents into Eagle City limits, making them property tax payers and recipients of city services.

The Avimor development currently encompasses 17,000 acres in Ada, Boise and Gem counties, and developers hope to build over 8,700 homes over several decades. If they were annexed into the City of Eagle, it would allow them to consolidate approval requirements by only going to a single municipal government as opposed to three separate counties.

The commission voted 3-1 against the recommendation, though were quick to point out this doesn't end the process, as the application now moves to the Eagle City Council.