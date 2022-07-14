E-bikes launched in the Treasure Valley, first rides are free

BOISE, Idaho — Valley Regional Transit (VRT) has launched 50 electric-assist bikes in Boise.

The launch is part of a ride-share pilot program that will run through the end of October. Officials at VRT hope it demonstrates the benefits and popularity of electric-assist bike sharing as an additional mobility solution.

Throughout the pilot, your first 30-minute ride on a Vall-eBike is free. To take advantage, riders must download the Vall-eBike app and enter the code "ridevallebike."

Related: Electric bike-share program gearing up to launch in July

Bikes will be available 24 hours a day at various price points. Users can pay as they go, or purchase monthly memberships and day passes. VRT also has an equity program for low-income residents and reduced rates for City Go program members.

The first fleet of e-bikes are from Drop Mobility, a company that won a VRT bike-share request proposal more than two years ago. Drop Mobility has offered these bikes at a low-cost lease to generate interest and attract sponsors for a more extensive system next year. Plans for the bike-share system include more bikes and effort to distribute the bikes more evenly through the community.

To help get things started, Capital City Development Corp. (CCDC) has donated $50,000 to the pilot program, and will match the next $50,000 in sponsorships. The Treasure Valley Clean Cities Coalition, the Idaho Advocates for community Transportation and KeyBank have all donated, with a match coming from CCDC.

If you're interested in sponsoring, contact Dave Fotsch, the VRT Programs Director, at dfotsch@valleyregionaltransit.org or by phone at 208-331-9266.