Electric bike-share program gearing up to launch in July

BOISE, Idaho — Looking for a new way to get around downtown Boise? Valley Regional TRansit’s new electric bike-share pilot program is just a few weeks away from launching.

There are 50 new electric-assist bikes that will be hitting the streets of downtown on July 13 according to Valley Regional Transit Programs Director Dave Fotsch.

“We all know that the valley is growing at just a remarkable rate and we want to try and get people out of their cars and using an environmentally friendly form of transportation,” he said.

Valley Regional Transit used to operate the Boise Greenbike system, until the COVID-19 pandemic, a loss of sponsorship and more ended it.

Now — 50 of the white Drop Mobility electric pedal assist bikes will be available to the community.

Idaho News 6

“It is all going to be app-based and the app will be called Vall-e Bike. so, kind of a play on our name Valley Regional Transit,” Fotsch said. “So you download the app and there will be a QR code on the bikes. You open the app, point your phone at the QR code and it unlocks the bike and then you’re charged by the minute.”

The pilot program will run from mid-July to October 31. Bikes will be available 24 hours a day for $10 dollars hour or you can get a membership for $39 a month.

“It will be primarily a hub-to-hub system so we will encourage people to return the bikes to our station hubs although they will be able to lock them to any bike rack. they will pay a penalty if they do that and it’s not one of our hubs,” Fotsch said.

Some of the hubs include Grove Plaza, Boise City Hall, Borah PO, U of I Water Center, 13th and Main, the Ada County Courthouse and more.

Idaho News 6

Capital City Development Corporation (CCDC) gave $50,000 to help launch the program — plus they are matching the next $50,000 in sponsorships. Plus, Valley Regional Transit also got $10,000 from the Treasure Valley Clean Cities Coalition and $5,000 from the Idaho Advocates for Community Transportation, which will be matched by CCDC.

“From the first time, you hit the pedal, it’s super fun. these are electric bikes so even in the hot days of summer you can pedal with that assist and get to your destination quite easily even if it’s several miles.”

To become a sponsor or for more information, contact Dave Fotsch at dfotsch@valleyregionaltransit.org or by phone at 208-331-9266.