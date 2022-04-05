Dusty rain could return with more active weather

BOISE, Idaho — A cold front Monday night brought intense wind to southern Idaho, with a few areas even clocked wind upwards of 90 miles per hour.

Wind is normal this time of year, but dry conditions mean dirt that’s usually wet and heavy was kicked up by the wind and rain turned it into mud.

“This is a time of year when the air masses are changing most rapidly. the winter is moving into spring it's the season of transition," NOAA National Weather Service Lead Forecaster Les Colin said. "90 miles an hour is pretty extreme. That's hurricane force."

Colin said he sees a similar wind pattern stacking up on Friday.

"There's a lot of similarity here and we could have another wind event just like ahead. And where the dust came from was a dry lake bed in southern Oregon about 250-300 miles from here. It's still dry there and the wind could pick up more dust," Colin said .

So carwash lines might be stacked again and Colin said he might even need to go.

“Yeah, I guess I'm gonna have to get it washed."