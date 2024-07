BOISE — The Bureau of Land Management is urging fireworks safety this 4th of July.

On Wednesday morning Idaho News 6 spoke to the BLM about the extreme dry conditions expected for the holiday and how they're expected to get much worse.

Chad Cline with the BLM said clearing out defensible space from around your home is key to safety, "We talk about 30 feet around you and no debris, take the wood off your porch and trim your trees so with the flames coming in its easier to protect your home."