Drought creates irrigation concerns in the Treasure Valley

Drought conditions begin to creep into Idaho
Posted at 4:24 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 18:24:33-04

BOISE, Idaho — It may still be the middle of summer, but some Treasure Valley residents will be without irrigation in just three weeks. Idaho is seeing drought conditions after an unusually dry spring and excessively hot summer.

In Nampa, that means no more sprinklers after September 7. The city announced it will shut down its irrigation system for the season to coincide with the Pioneer Irrigation District's shut-off date.

With so little rain this summer, water managers say the best hope is for a wet fall, winter and spring.

"What we're seeing is the reservoir system getting pulled down to the point we'll have very little carryover coming into next year and people just can't find storage water at this point in the year in many cases," said David Hoekema, a hydrologist with the Idaho Department of Water Resources.

The Nampa and Meridian and Boise-Kuna irrigation districts are scheduled to end on September 15.

