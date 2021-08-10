Watch
‘Unprecedented’ drought sets records in Idaho

Elaine Thompson/AP
In this Aug. 29, 2007, file photo, snow machines turned into sprinklers spew water down a ski run at left as fire smolders in trees nearby above the Warm Springs area of Ketchum, Idaho. The forest in and around one of the nation's top ski destinations is in trouble from an ongoing combination of unusually warm temperatures, drought, wildfires, insect invaders and pathogens.
Posted at 11:36 AM, Aug 10, 2021
Idaho is facing unprecedented drought despite getting normal snow levels last winter, and water managers warn the state could be entering a multi-year drought.

The Idaho Press reports that Idaho Department of Water Resources hydrologist David Hoekema recently wrote in a water analysis that the state could be seeing several years of limited water supply. That's unless Idaho gets a snowpack this winter that is significantly higher than normal.

Last year's snowpack was good, leading few to expect the current drought. But Idaho had a very dry spring followed by the hottest June and July on record in many regions, meaning reservoirs were quickly depleted.

