Driving tips to keep returning students safe

With road conditions worsening and schools across the Treasure Valley reopening after the holidays, police are reminding the public to use caution and practice safe driving around school buses.
To make sure you're helping to keep young students safe, here are some tips to keep in mind when you see buses on the road:
- Never pass a stopped bus from behind as it's unloading children.
- If the yellow or red lights are flashing and the bus stop arm is extended, traffic must stop.
- Be alert, children may not look for cars when crossing the street or exiting the bus.
- Stop far back enough from the bus to give students space to enter/exit safely, the 10 feet closest to a bus is the most dangerous for children.