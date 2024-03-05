Drivers delayed for hours due to dozens of crashes on I-84

INTERSTATE 84 — Hundreds of commuters were delayed westbound on Interstate 84 as Idaho State Police responded to dozens of crashes Monday morning.

ISP responded to 28 crashes involving 63 vehicles.

All of these happened between 5-11 am before the highway was shut down.

Over 20+ other non-involved vehicles were stuck between crash sights till the area was cleared.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Drivers heading westbound on Interstate 84 on Monday were met with a large line of cars and trucks after multiple collisions shut down the major corridor.

Idaho State Police having to address over 2 dozen crashes, delaying drivers like Isaiah Bullard.

“I saw that traffic was completely stopped and I was like okay this isn't normal,” said Bullard.

The trucker heading to Oregon from Wyoming knew his route was going to be delayed when he saw Idaho State Police on the side of the road who were helping commuters avoid over 63 vehicles involved in crashes.

“An officer pulled over, got in the left lane and I saw that he had a sign out and it said slowdown,” said Bullard.

After being diverted away from the crash area near Simco Road, Bullard then saw the line built up from the collisions.

“I saw just all this traffic just sitting there just stagnate,” said Bullard.

“It took me about 2 hours just to get around to this exit just to get here,” said Bullard.

