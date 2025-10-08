Driver finds suspected pipe bomb in vehicle in Baker County; police investigating

BAKER CITY, Oregon — The Baker County Sheriff’s Office says a driver discovered what appeared to be a pipe bomb inside his vehicle on Tuesday and brought it to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say the citizen was driving toward Baker City when he noticed something roll out from under his seat. After inspecting the object, he believed it might be a pipe bomb and drove to the sheriff’s office.

Sgt. Craig Rilee confirmed the object was a destructive device, officials said. The area was secured and the Oregon State Police Explosives Unit was called to the scene.

No one was injured, and investigators are working to determine how the device ended up in the vehicle.