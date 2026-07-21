Driver arrested after police say they hit 129 mph in Eagle construction zone

EAGLE, Idaho — A driver was arrested Saturday after Eagle police say they were caught traveling 129 mph in a 55 mph construction zone on Highway 16.

According to a post on social media by the Eagle Police Department, an officer stopped the vehicle around 3:15 p.m. while patrolling Highway 16 between West Chinden Boulevard and Idaho Highway 44.

Police said the driver was traveling 74 mph over the posted speed limit and was arrested on a misdemeanor reckless driving charge.

The vehicle was also impounded.

Police said Idaho's updated reckless driving law took effect July 1 and now includes driving 20 mph or more over the posted speed limit in active school zones with children present or construction zones with workers present.

Since the law changed, Eagle police said officers have issued about 14 reckless driving citations along the same stretch of Highway 16, with recorded speeds ranging from 80 mph to 129 mph.

With road construction continuing and the start of the school year approaching, police are reminding drivers to slow down, especially in school and construction zones where children and workers may be present.