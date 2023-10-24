Downtown Meridian's growth has a neighborhood feel

MERIDIAN, Id — When it comes to urban growth, downtown Meridian doesn't get the attention that Boise does. But go for a short walk around town and you'll see the city has definitely laid out the welcome mat.

Downtown Meridian's been home for Josh Evarts and his wife for almost thirty years. So as their kids grew up and left home, the two decided to invest in their hometown.

"To have a vibrant downtown, you have to have people living downtown," explains Evarts.

So away they went. The Evarts started with the Old Towne Lofts, which consist of over one hundred apartments and tons of commercial space.

I asked Evarts how important it is to make it attractive for people looking for a place to live. He says, "We knew we had to create more housing that was not just in the downtown, but was at a price point that a waitress and server could actually afford to live there."

Walking around you feel a new sense of excitement among the workers and patrons. At the 127 saloon, the added outdoor seating gives a feel-good vibe.

"I personally enjoy it because there's a lot of mom-and-pop places here. I really endorse the local element that downtown Meridian has and it's special, I can't wait to see what it does in the future," 127 Saloon Manager Landon Brewer told Idaho News 6.

Right next door you get more than just a haircut at Caleb's Chopshop. It's a place to meet and get caught up on things happening around the neighborhood.

"I like coming down here because it's always good company here. It's never short on conversation with these guys," says one patron.

Owner Caleb Carlson says you don't have to drive to Boise to get what you need anymore saying, "We really like it down here. It still has the downtown feel, but also the small town feel with lots of people coming into the area."

