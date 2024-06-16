Dorothy Moon re-elected as Idaho GOP Chair

Dorothy Moon was re-elected as Idaho GOP Chair by a vote of 376-228 at the Idaho Republican State Convention on Saturday.

After serving three terms in the Idaho Legislature as State Representative for District 8, Moon was elected to serve as the chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party in July of 2022.

This year, Moon was being challenged by Mary Souza of Coeur d'Alene, a former member of the Idaho State Senate who announced her campaign a week before the convention.

Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea released the following statement in response to Moon's re-election: "Today’s re-election of Dorothy Moon further entrenched the extremists who have taken over the Idaho Republican Party. If my grandmother — a Reagan Republican born and raised in Idaho — were alive today, she would not believe what has become of the party. While the Idaho GOP becomes unrecognizable to traditional Republicans, I invite voters of all political stripes to get to know their local Democratic candidates."

"If you want to stop the school closures and cuts to educational services, your best bet is voting for Idaho Democrats," Necochea continued. "If you want to protect Launch scholarships, which build our future workforce, your best bet is voting for Idaho Democrats. If you want to protect your local libraries from drowning in frivolous lawsuits, your best bet is voting for Idaho Democrats. And if you want to see our reproductive freedoms restored, you must vote for Idaho Democrats this November.”