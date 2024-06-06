Mary Souza challenges Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon ahead of convention in Coeur D'Alene

BOISE, Idaho — When a banner was unveilled announcing Former State Senator Mary Souza's bid for Chairwoman of the Idaho Republican party, it was met with applause. She's challenging current leader Dorothy Moon, saying that division and the emergence of extreme factions of the party have left Idaho's GOP in a weakened state.

Souza served as a member of the Idaho Senate in District 4, which encompasses most of Coeur D'Alene, from 2014 to 2022. In 2022, Souza faced off against Dorothy Moon in a bid for Idaho Secretary of State, but the two were surpassed by Phil McGrane who won the election.

The banner announcing Souza's run featured the statemend "re-unite Idaho's republicans." She says that communication within the party, not hostility, will keep the GOP from becoming divided.

Souza says the Idaho GOP needs to be cautious of more extreme groups like the Young Americans for Liberty to avoid getting into a deep problem. Souza says the current leadership will follow its funding and influence and says she believes the party needs change to move forward successfully.

Following the announcement, Souza answered questions about her plans for the Republican Party. She elaborated on her opposition to the Idaho Freedom Foundation, which she says targets her for taking steps to work with democrats in the state. Souza says that listening to and respecting people regardless of politics helps the GOP to succeed in Idaho.

Souza also says that she opposes the Republican Party's tribunals, which have been described as "bullying tactics" to ensure that Idaho's republican lawmakers fall in line with Idaho GOP policy stances. Souza says these tribunals don't respect the fact that these lawmakers were elected by the people in their precincts and districts, not the GOP leadership. She explains that the current leaders do not respect Idaho's republican voters, saying that they want to tell them how to vote and what information to believe.

The republican convention runs from June 13-15 in Coeur D'Alene, and on Saturday, June 15, a general session for the election of officers will take place. Souza says she believes she has a decent chance but needs to work to spread the message of unity in the party.