Don't forget to Vote: Elections in Eagle, Mountain Home, and Jerome

Two cities are having mayoral run-off elections on Tuesday.

Voters in Eagle will decide between incumbent Jason Pierce and his opponent Brad Pike. Pierce and Pike were the front runners in the November election, though neither candidate received the 50% requirement to win.

Voters in Mountain Home are also deciding the future of their mayoral leadership, as Misty Pierce is challenging incumbent Rich Sykes.

In Jerome, a judge had voided the results in the 7th Valley School District Trustee Zone 4 after discovering an error in the balloting. Officials learned that two voters residing in the same household were incorrectly issued an absentee ballot for Valley School District Zone 5, though they reside in Zone 4.

The November results for the Zone 4 Trustee position showed candidates Michael Lakey receiving 48 votes and Matthew Kimmel receiving 47 votes. Due to the one vote difference in the race, it was decided that to ensure a fair and accurate outcome, a special election was necessary for the voters in Zone 4.

Polls will be open until 8:00 pm.

The Idaho Secretary of State has reported concerns of electioneering at the polls today, reminding that the promoting candidates or parties near polling is prohibited with 100ft. of voting locations in Idaho.