Donations needed for College of Idaho free student boutique

CALDWELL, Idaho — The College of Idaho is seeking clothing donations for its free campus boutique. Currently, they are in dire need of coats for the winter season.

“We got a lot of winter donations, but it's not enough for everyone,” said Thei Sent, Chic Boutique Club President.

The Chic Boutique is a club whose goal is to gather and distribute casual clothes to students on campus, but organizers are currently struggling to keep up with demand.

“It was a major change for me when it came to the weather, and I wasn't very prepared for the cold here, so when I learned about the Chic boutique, I got all the jackets, all the sweaters, and clothes you need for the winter,” said Batu Olana, a student at the College of Idaho.

Roughly 20% of students at the college are international students. Many pack light, not bringing clothing for all seasons, and many are experiencing winter weather for the first time.

“Sometimes I have an interview or formal presentation, so I come to look around at what is in here,” said Thembumenzi Chinhangue, a Student at the College of Idaho.

The Chic Boutique also wants to ensure they offer the proper attire for job and internship interviews.

“We are a little weak in that area, so if anybody out there wants to donate those items, we would fully appreciate that,” said Armando Hernandez, Assistant Dean of students for the College of Idaho.

If you want to donate, you can contact Arnold Hernandez at ahernandez@collegeofidaho.edu or 208-989-2056.

Boise State will also receive donations through its annual Avalos family Christmas Drive. Its initiative is to provide new winter outerwear for Treasure Valley youth. Click here for more details.