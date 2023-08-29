Dogs who started house fire rescued by the Boise Fire Department

BOISE, Idaho — According to the Boise Fire Department's Facebook post, firefighters responded to a reported structure fire on N. Jackie Lane in West Boise on Tuesday morning.

Fire crews arrived at the single-story home, but were receiving no answer when knocking on the locked door. Firefighters forced entry to find heavy black smoke and two dogs unconscious by the front door.

The dogs were taken outside and provided lifesaving medical care, while firefighters located the fire in the kitchen and quickly extinguished the flames.

No other victims were found inside the house.

Turns out that the fire was most likely started by one of the dogs. The canine had attempted to jump on the stove and unintentionally turned on two of the burners.

The heat caused wiring on the back of the stove to catch fire and flames spread to the adjacent wall and cupboards.

It was the quick reactions of an observant neighbor calling 9-1-1 that saved the dogs, both of whom made a full recovery after receiving emergency care.

