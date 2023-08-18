The Fire Department to the rescue for this young Osprey in Eagle

EAGLE, Idaho — If you are a resident in Eagle, or have reason to travel on State Highway 44 as it crosses Edgewood, you have inevitably seen the bird nest atop the sign of the corner plaza (home of Starbucks and CACi Wood-Fired Grill).

A concerned resident saw that one of the birds was struggling in the nest, and contacted Fish and Game, as well as the Eagle Fire Department, hoping that someone could offer assistance to the young Osprey.

What happened next, caught in this video, shows how the community and wildlife can help one another in time of need.

Eagle Fire Department comes to the aid of a struggling osprey

Turns out the Osprey had become quite tangled in a big ball of twine. Once the rescuers were able to get the bird safely on the ground, it took them about fifteen seconds to cut the twine free.

Idaho News 6 viewer Deborah Penick Rescuers remove a large ball of string tangled up in the talons of a young Osprey. Photo courtesy of Deborah Penick

After doing a quick check to make sure there were no additional injuries, the bird was set free to head back to its nest.

Many thanks for the quick actions and service of all involved.

Video and photographs provided by Idaho News 6 viewer Deborah Penick.