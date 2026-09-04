Divers recover body of man who fell into Snake River on Aug. 30

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Divers from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office on Friday recovered the body of a man who fell into the Snake River last Saturday .

A sheriff’s spokesperson said crews located the body of Teng Go, 88, around 10:30 a.m. Friday upstream from the Broadway bridge.

Go’s body was located about 46 feet under the surface. His body was turned over to the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Bonneville County Coroner’s office.

The search for Go’s body had been underway since last Saturday afternoon after Go fell into the river around 2:30 p.m.

The location where Go fell into the river was near where another man, 54-year-old Louisianan John Green, fell into the river in June.

The sheriff’s spokesperson said the search for Green’s body continues.

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