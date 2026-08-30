Search underway for man who fell into Snake River in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Emergency crews are searching for a man who fell into the Snake River near the Broadway Bridge in Idaho Falls.

The Idaho Falls Police Department, Idaho Falls Fire Department, and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office are currently on the scene. The dive team and other water rescue resources are assisting with the search.

The person who fell in was a man visiting Idaho Falls, according to police spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

Drivers should expect delays on Broadway Street, and part of the greenbelt has been temporarily closed off with yellow police tape.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as we learn additional details.

This story was originally published by East Idaho News.