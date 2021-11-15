Discussions continue about Interfaith Sanctuary's proposed new location

BOISE, Idaho — Discussions will pick up again about a conditional use permit for Interfaith Sanctuary's proposed new location.

Interfaith hopes to turn the former Salvation Army site on State Street into a new shelter but has been met with pushback. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean asked Interfaith Sanctuary to pause their application over the summer.

That announcement was welcomed by some in the area, who expressed concern with the size and adding a shelter to an area of town they say is already struggling with poverty.

In October, a development attorney representing Interfaith sent a letter to the City asking it to move forward with its conditional use permit application.

Related: Interfaith Sanctuary intends to move forward with State St. location

The city's Planning and Zoning Commission will talk about the conditional use permit during a meeting Monday at 6 p.m at City Hall. Meetings are being held in a "hybrid" format allowing for both virtual and in-person attendance.

The meeting will be streamed on the City of Boise's Public Meetings YouTube channel.