Watch
News

Actions

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean asks Interfaith Sanctuary to 'pause' move, establishes task force

"It could well be on State Street"
items.[0].image.alt
Idaho News 6
Interfaith Sanctuary
Posted at 4:59 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 19:01:34-04

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean asked Interfaith Sanctuary to "pause" their application for the proposed move Thursday.

McLean announced the request and Interfaith Sanctuary agreed to the pause the application.

McLean said she and the City of Boise have committed to establishing a task force regarding the move. For eight weeks, that task force will focus on "reviewing best practices with regard to shelter, reviewing land that's available and the plan proposed by Interfaith," McLean said.

"I want to be clear [Interfaith Sanctuary] could well be on State Street," McLean said in the announcement.

Further details regarding the move, the task force and the location will be released "soon," according to the announcement.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light