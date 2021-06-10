Boise Mayor Lauren McLean asks Interfaith Sanctuary to 'pause' move, establishes task force

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean asked Interfaith Sanctuary to "pause" their application for the proposed move Thursday.

McLean announced the request and Interfaith Sanctuary agreed to the pause the application.

Mayor McLean shares an update on the proposed Interfaith Sanctuary location. https://t.co/1VuBY3AnT6 — City of Boise (@CityOfBoise) June 10, 2021

McLean said she and the City of Boise have committed to establishing a task force regarding the move. For eight weeks, that task force will focus on "reviewing best practices with regard to shelter, reviewing land that's available and the plan proposed by Interfaith," McLean said.

"I want to be clear [Interfaith Sanctuary] could well be on State Street," McLean said in the announcement.

Further details regarding the move, the task force and the location will be released "soon," according to the announcement.