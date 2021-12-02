Discovery Center to host "Exquisite Idaho" this weekend

BOISE, Idaho — The Discovery Center is hosting a learning event to help keep kids engaged over the holiday season.

They'll be hosting representatives from Boise Urban Garden School and from the foothills learning center to educate young Idahoans on the local environment, and also to hold special activities surrounding the Discovery Center's current exhibit; Exquisite Creatures.

As Idaho News 6 has reported, the exhibit was created by Christopher Marley and is an artistic experience that unravels humanity’s intimate relationship with the natural world.

The event will be held at the Discovery Center on December 5 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.