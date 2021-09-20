Discovery Center welcomes 'Exquisite Creatures'

The Discovery Center of Idaho will welcome a new world-class exhibition called Exquisite Creatures. The exhibit was created by Christopher Marley and is an artistic experience that unravels humanity’s intimate relationship with the natural world.

Marley hopes visitors are able to ovserve the obscure beauty in nature through his three-dimensional work with animal, mineral and plant specimens. Visitors will experience the ancient connection between art, nature, and science at Marley’s exhibit.

"Whether or not we consider ourselves nature enthusiasts, the love of life affects us all – we are instinctively inclined to care for it, to understand it, and to be good stewards of it,” said Christopher Marley. “I am thrilled to share Exquisite Creatures with people in the Boise community because I believe visual enjoyment of the natural world is one of the most effective tools for motivating learning and understanding. As we develop our own personal, unique connection to nature, we benefit increasingly from its restorative effects. Our creativity increases. Our outlook brightens. We become happier and more complete, both as individuals and as a society.”

All of the organisms used in Marley's work are either reclaimed (in the case of vertebrates) or sustainably obtained (in the case of insects) using a worldwide network of people and institutions that share his passion for nature.

Exquisite Creatures will be at the Discovery Center of Idaho from September 20th, 2021 - February 20th, 2022.