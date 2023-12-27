Did you get an Idaho Lottery Raffle ticket for Christmas? The million-dollar drawing is tonight!

BOISE, Idaho — One of Santa's favorite stocking stuffers in Idaho will soon reveal two new millionaires. The winning numbers for the Idaho Lottery's $1,000,000 raffle will be posted at 5:59 p.m. Wednesday, December 27.

The 17th edition of the game was on sale for just 36 days, delivering a sell-out of all 450,000 tickets shortly after Thanksgiving on November 25, 2023, according to a press release.

"Having two one-million-dollar prizes in our annual Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle really captured the interest of Idaho Lottery players and retailers,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. “We thank everyone who participated in making this game a success for the good causes we support that benefit all Idahoans, Idaho’s public schools and buildings. All players holding Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle tickets should sign them and keep them in a safe place until claiming their prize.”

This year’s Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle game also offers over 17,800 prizes, more than any previous Raffle game, including two, $10,000 prizes, 150 prizes of $100, 300 prizes of $50, 2900 prizes of $25, and 14,500 prizes of $15.

For all prizes, players can check their tickets for winners tonight at idaholottery.com, by calling the Idaho Lottery Winning Numbers Hotline (208-334-4656), using the Idaho Lottery’s mobile app, or by visiting an Idaho Lottery retail location.

The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle generated more than $1,500,000 in dividend revenue to benefit Idaho public schools and buildings this year.