DEVELOPING: Parma schools undergo temporary lock down, reports of shots fired

PARMA, Idaho — According to district media posts, Parma schools experienced a temporary lockdown on Tuesday as authorities assessed reports of shots fired.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Parma School District alerted parents and patrons that facilities were on lockdown following a reported safety concern.

The post said that authorities were on-site around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, clearing school buildings of staff and students.

PSD urged the public not to come to the schools or call the district office. Updates will be available on the Parma School District Facebook page here.

"We are taking all precautions to keep our students and staff safe," the post said.

The district assured that students and staff were safe at 1 p.m.

"Every precaution was executed by staff, students and police departments," the post said. "Everyone is doing everything they are supposed to do to keep everyone safe."

Update 2:01 p.m.

Lockdowns across the Parma School District have lifted. In a Facebook post on the PSD page at 2 p.m., the district said authorities did a "full sweep" and found no evidence of shots fired. PSD said there were no injuries and that all staff and students are safe. According to the post, the school day is proceeding as usual.

"We understand that this was a scary drill that nobody wants to go through," the post said. "We appreciate your support and your patience." Parents and guardians can pick up their students at school offices.

"The staff, students and especially the local law enforcement were swift and acted in the best interest of the district," the post said. "Thankfully, we can end this lockdown with relief, but know that we are fully prepared."