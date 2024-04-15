Despite the rain, Lake Lowell is open for the boating season. What you need to know to go.

NAMPA — Lake Lowell in Nampa is open for the boating season. Park officials ask everyone to respect the no wake zones to protect migratory bird populations.

Lake Lowell is a man made irrigation reservoir near the end of the New York irrigation canal.

It's part of the Deer Flat Wildlife Refuge.

The park provides free life jackets for day use.

South side of the lake is a no wake zone.

(Verbatim of story that aired is below)

Spring is in the air at lake Lowell.

“It is very exciting that the birds are singing and some are starting to breed and the bunnies are hopping it is spring definitely.” said Susan Kain, visitors services manager at Deer Flat Wildlife Refuge.

The weather can be variable this early in the season but fishermen especially are rarin’ to go.

“You do any fishing out here. Sure do. how’s the fishing.. It’s pretty good it’s a lot of fun throw your pole in the water and have a great day.” said Trevor Cogswell, park vistor.

All five boat ramps are now open through Sept. 30.

Day use life vests are available for free.

And if you’re not interested in boating, there’s so much more to see.

“People used to tell me… oh osprey! Sorry. Oh cool.”

The wildlife is really what deer flat wildlife refuge is all about. And to protect vital species, no-wake zones are established

"We do have some no wake zones most bouyed off so you can see where to enter and exit, the exception is the whole south side of the lake is a no wake zone but because water goes up and down it’s not boueyed.” said Kain.

Late in the summer lake Lowell is vulnerable to algae blooms thanks to all the phosphorus the water picks up along the New York canal.

So now is when the water is the nicest, if a bit cold.

If you’re planning to get in, prepare for a shock.