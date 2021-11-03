Deputy Secretary of State: Local elections are safe, trustworthy

The Secretary of State’s Office assures Idaho voters their ballots are being counted and the election systems set in place can be trusted.

Last week Ada County conducted logic and accuracy tests on their ballot tabulation machines to ensure the machines functioned correctly.

Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said Idaho voters should be proud of the consistent processes and procedures.

“We’ve got a great solid election system,” Houck said. “We have tremendous checks and balances in place to make sure that the numbers of ballots going out to the polling locations is reconciled with the number of signatures in the poll book and the number of ballots that come back to be counted.”

To help Idaho voters understand the Idaho election process, a series of voter education videos were released. Visit voteidaho.gov to view the videos, or check the status of your absentee ballot.