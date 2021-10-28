Testing Ada County ballot machines as election approaches

For many voters, election integrity and safety are a top concern. Voters want to make their votes count and their voices heard within their community.

To ensure voters this is happening, the Ada County Elections office conducted their annual logic and accuracy test Thursday. The purpose of this testing is to guarantee the machines are functioning correctly and safely.

Ada County Elections Director Saul Seyler said this was the final test before the election.

"After this, this room will be locked, and no one will be in here until election day. The results went perfectly,” Seyler said. “They turned out exactly as we expected, and we look forward to a successful election day."

For more information on the election process in Ada County, click here.