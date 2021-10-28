Watch
News

Actions

Testing Ada County ballot machines as election approaches

items.[0].image.alt
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mario Tama
 Voters prepare to cast their ballots in the midterm elections at a polling place on November 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California in the United States. Political races across the country are being hotly contested for House and Senate seats.
Photos: Election Day 2018 across the nation
Posted at 3:56 PM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 17:59:39-04

For many voters, election integrity and safety are a top concern. Voters want to make their votes count and their voices heard within their community.

To ensure voters this is happening, the Ada County Elections office conducted their annual logic and accuracy test Thursday. The purpose of this testing is to guarantee the machines are functioning correctly and safely.

Ada County Elections Director Saul Seyler said this was the final test before the election.

"After this, this room will be locked, and no one will be in here until election day. The results went perfectly,” Seyler said. “They turned out exactly as we expected, and we look forward to a successful election day."

For more information on the election process in Ada County, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light