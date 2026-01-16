Dense fog grounds life flight helicopter on Bogus Basin Road

BOGUS BASIN, Idaho — Treasure Valley residents are seeing thick fog due to a temperature inversion, and it is impacting travel in a number of ways.

Midday on Thursday, a St. Luke's life flight helicopter was forced to land on Bogus Basin Road due to a lack of visibility. St. Luke's Hospital could not confirm the reason for the life flight, but one other ambulance was in the area where the helicopter landed.

See how fog is impacting travel in Idaho

Dense fog grounds helicopter

The lack of visibility is also impacting local airports. Caldwell Industrial Airport had no active planes or helicopters due to poor conditions.

Safety was the main reason that Director of Aviation Scott Swanson says nothing was in the air. “Yes, we are as grounded as it gets right now.”

The Idaho Transportation Department is also working to keep roads safe, as high humidity and below-freezing temperatures are making morning driving conditions especially dangerous. Crews are spraying liquid-enhanced salts and starting at 3 A.M. to get roads ready for the morning commute.

“We have our crews working 21 hours a day, and if the snow gets bad or the ice gets bad, they go to a 24/7 operation," said Jill Youmans with the Idaho Transportation Department. "We are constantly doing everything we can to make Idaho state highways as safe as possible.”