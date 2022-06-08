Democrats proposing Special Session over rising gas prices

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho’s Democratic lawmakers are proposing a special legislative session to consider a six-month tax holiday on gas due to rising prices.

Idaho’s average gas price is over $5 dollars a gallon, according to AAA Idaho, which is higher than the national average sitting at $4.96 per gallon.

House and Senate Democrats sent a letter to Gov. Brad Little requesting the special legislative session saying taking action on gas prices in the coming weeks would give Idahoans relief at the pump by as much as 32 cents a gallon.

“This is considerable tax relief to Idahoans that is well within the state’s budget,” said Rep. James Ruchti (D-Pocatello). “It’s time we get this done.”

The price of food has risen by 10% in the last 12 months and gas prices rose 18% in a single month in 2022, according to the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy.

“My constituents are feeling the pinch,” said Sen. David Nelson (D-Moscow). “They are paying more to drive to work and the grocery store. And when they get there the groceries are more expensive.”

Democratic lawmakers are proposing one bill for consideration according to a press release and noted the state is projecting a $1.3 billion surplus and a six-month gas tax holiday, or its equivalent rebate, would cost the state a projected $180 million.