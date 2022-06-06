Idaho gas prices continue to break records, near $5 a gallon

Idaho gas prices continue to break records as the average price per gallon increases and could hit the $5 per gallon mark by the end of the week.

The most recent highest recorded average for both regular and unleaded gas per gallon in Idaho was set June 6 at $4.90 per gallon for regular unleaded and $5.63 per gallon for diesel. The national average is $4.86, according to AAA.

Related: National average price for gas is nearly $5, AAA reports

The average price per gallon, both in Idaho and nationwide, could hit $5 per gallon by the end of the week, according to AAA.

"For 10 states and the District of Columbia, the $5 mark is already in the rear-view mirror. Idaho could easily get there by the end of the week,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said in a statement. "It’s strange that the phrase ‘record-high’ has become so monotonous, but prices are being topped just about every day, and that means that we could be in for a very challenging summer."

The average gas price in Idaho June 6 is 18 cents higher than a week ago and $1.62 more than it was a year ago, according to AAA. The national numbers are similar — the national average is 25 cents more than a week ago and $1.82 higher than it was a year ago.

California currently has the most expensive price per gallon in the U.S. at $6.34 per gallon, according to AAA. The cheapest price is Georgia at $4.29 per gallon.

"If these prices were hitting in the middle or end of summer, most drivers would probably be getting ready to call it quits," Conde said. "But with so many travel plans yet to be completed, some families are going to have a stubborn streak and move forward for the time being, regardless of what gas prices are doing."

