Delta Gamma alum raises money to buy personal alarms for sorority members at U of I

BOISE, Idaho — It's been over a week since the bodies of four University of Idaho students were found murdered in their off-campus home. Community members, along with students, are in fear since the case remains unsolved. Saddened and scared by the murder of four University of Idaho students, a Delta Gamma alumna is raising money to buy personal alarms for sorority members, and the community is responding.

"We've had several members reach out expressing gratitude letting us know how much it means to them that we support them and care about their safety and really just want to make them feel a little bit better after going back too soon after something like this," said Kerry Uhlorn, Delta Gamma alumna.

All four victims, stabbed to death in an off-campus home were part of the greek system. While the Moscow Police Department says this was a targeted attack, the suspect is still on the loose, and police have warned residents to stay vigilant. Kerry Uhlorn wanted to try and give her fellow Delta Gamma sisters some form of protection.

She started a Facebook page, Do Good- University of Idaho, inviting alumni and the community to raise money for She's Birdie devices.

The personal alarms emit a loud noise, with flashing lights to deter an attack and alert bystanders of the need to help.

"We have raised almost 16 thousand dollars, and that's since starting late Wednesday night, with really not much time at all," said Kerry Uhlorn.

She has raised enough money to cover all ten sorority houses at U of I. She is now looking into teaming up with the University to distribute the personal alarms to other U of I students.

"This is just a great way to show how much we care and let them know that their alumni are always there for them, trying to do whatever we can to help keep them safe," said Kerry Uhlorn.

You can donate to @Kelly-Uhlorn on Venmo.