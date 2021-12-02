Watch
Deal reached to reduce Yellowstone's bison herd by 600-900

Janie Osborne/AP
Bison roam outside Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Mont., on March 17, 2011 .As many as 900 bison from the park maybe shot by hunters, sent to slaughter or placed in quarantine this winter in a program agreed to by federal, tribal and state officials, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The program, reported by the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, is an effort to prevent the spread of a disease to cattle.
Yellowstone Bison
Posted at 3:24 PM, Dec 02, 2021
As many as 900 bison from Yellowstone National Park could be part of a program that seeks to prevent the animals from spreading a disease to cattle. The bison could be shot by hunters, sent to slaughter or placed in quarantine this winter.

Federal, tribal and state officials agreed Wednesday that an additional 200 bison could be captured or hunted in late winter if conditions allow. Bison routinely leave Yellowstone and head north into Montana each winter, raising concerns that the animals could spread brucellosis to cattle.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports there are no documented cases of bison spreading brucellosis to livestock in the wild. Yellowstone currently has around 5,500 bison.

