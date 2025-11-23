Cyclist injured after being struck by a vehicle in American Falls

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle versus bicycle crash that sent a 52-year-old woman to the hospital.

According to an ISP press release, the accident occurred last night at 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of Pocatello Avenue and Hillcrest Avenue in American Falls.

The 52-year-old was riding her bicycle west on Pocatello Ave. when she was hit going through the intersection by a juvenile driver in a blue 2005 Lexus RX heading southbound on Hillcrest Avenue.

First responders transported the woman to a local hospital by ground ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Power County Ambulance, Power County Sheriff's Office, and American Falls Police Department.

The investigation is still ongoing.