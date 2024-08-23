Custer County residents prepare for evacuation as flames reach Stanley Lake

STANLEY, Idaho — The Wapiti Fire has grown to 35,631 acres and has spread east to Stanley Lake triggering preparations for an evacuation order in Stanley Zone 1.

The growing fire recently prompted highway closures on both Highway 17 and Highway 21. Highway 17 is closed from milepost 14 to Lowman, close to hot springs campground. Highway 21 is closed from milepost 84 to Stanley.

RELATED | SH-21 closed indefinitely due to growing Wapiti Fire

Residents in the area should prepare to evacuate if ordered by the Custer County Sheriff's Office. If you feel you are in danger, do not wait for an evacuation order. That evacuation order could come by 10 a.m. on August 23.