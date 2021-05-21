Crush the Curve holding second mass vaccination clinic on Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — Crush the Curve Idaho is holding two mass vaccination drive-thru clinics to help with the now open 12 to 15 age group. The clinics will be open for all Idahoans ages 12 and older and the Pfizer vaccine will be used for these clinics.

The CDC accepted the recommendation of their advisory panel for the Pfizer vaccine for people as young as 12 earlier this month. The FDA granted emergency use authorization for the vaccine for the new age group on May 10.

The first clinic for first doses is happening in the Economy Parking Lot at the Boise Airport on May 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The second dose clinic at the Boise Airport is on June 12 during the same time span.

Boise Airport

The second clinic is happening in the parking lot of Caldwell High School. First doses will be given on June 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and second doses on June 26.

No appointment is necessary but registration is available on the Crush the Curve website. You can also text or call 208-391-7036 for help in English. The Spanish text or call line number is 208-495-6001.