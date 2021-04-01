Crush the Curve holding one-day vaccination clinic at the Boise Airport

BOISE, Idaho — Crush the Curve Idaho is holding the state's largest one-day vaccination clinic at the Boise Airport. The clinic is in partnership with the City of Boise, Boise Airport and Red Rock Pharmacy and is taking place in the Economy Parking Lot.

Boise Airport

The clinic will vaccinate all Idahoans 18 and older with the Pfizer vaccine. The Pfizer does require two shots and Crush the Curve is offering two vaccine clinics to ensure everyone gets both doses.

If you want to register for the vaccine, you can do so online by clicking here or texting or calling 208-391-7036. There is also a Spanish-only line available for texting and calling at 208-495-6001.

The first dose clinic is happening on April 8 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the second dose clinic is on April 29 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.