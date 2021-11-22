Crisis Standards of Care deactivated for most of state

Crisis Standards of Care is deactivated in Idaho, with the exception of north Idaho.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Monday that COVID-19 cases remain high and healthcare systems are still stressed, but the surge is no longer exceeding the healthcare resources available, except in north Idaho.

CSC is still in effect in Panhandle Health District, which includes counties Boundary, Bonner, Kootenai, Benewah, and Shoshone. Healthcare systems across the state will operate with contingency operations.

IDHW says it will be some time before healthcare systems return to full normal operations.

Crisis Standards of Care were activated for all of Idaho on September 16 due to what IDHW called a 'massive increase' of COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization in all areas of Idaho has exhausted existing resources.