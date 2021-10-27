Idaho hospitals ready to treat victims despite Crisis Standards of Care

Despite operating under Crisis Standards of Care, health officials say Boise hospitals were ready to treat those injured in Monday’s shooting as soon as they learned about the situation.

When the stare first announced it was entered into CSC, there was concern over how mass injuries or casualty situations would be impacted. Health officials said Tuesday during a regular media briefing that they had a system in place that helped implement immediate coordination throughout hospitals in the area.

"Fortunately the numbers weren’t so large that it greatly impacted any one individual hospital from a volume standpoint,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, IDHW. “But it certainly does impact healthcare workers and taking care of these cases."

Health officials say COVID-19 cases statewide have hit a plateau, but those numbers are still high. In some parts of the state, hospitals are seeing a high volume of people sick with the virus.

Now, as flu cases also continue to rise, officials say they won’t be able to readily retract from Crisis Standards of Care.