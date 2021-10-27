Watch
News

Actions

Idaho hospitals ready to treat victims despite Crisis Standards of Care

items.[0].image.alt
Elaine Thompson/AP
Registered nurse Andraya Zelle treats a patient in the COVID intensive care unit at UW Medical Center-Montlake, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Seattle. King County, where the hospital is located, has been on a downward trend of COVID-19 cases after two-and-a-half straight months of increases. But the current lull could be, and some experts believe will be, upended as more contagious variants of the virus spread throughout United States. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
COVID-19 coronavirus hospital nurse
Posted at 4:48 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 18:48:46-04

Despite operating under Crisis Standards of Care, health officials say Boise hospitals were ready to treat those injured in Monday’s shooting as soon as they learned about the situation.

When the stare first announced it was entered into CSC, there was concern over how mass injuries or casualty situations would be impacted. Health officials said Tuesday during a regular media briefing that they had a system in place that helped implement immediate coordination throughout hospitals in the area.

"Fortunately the numbers weren’t so large that it greatly impacted any one individual hospital from a volume standpoint,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, IDHW. “But it certainly does impact healthcare workers and taking care of these cases."

Health officials say COVID-19 cases statewide have hit a plateau, but those numbers are still high. In some parts of the state, hospitals are seeing a high volume of people sick with the virus.

Now, as flu cases also continue to rise, officials say they won’t be able to readily retract from Crisis Standards of Care.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light