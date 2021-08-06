Watch

New York City police make arrest in hit-and-run death of 'Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes

Victoria Will/Victoria Will/Invision/AP
FILE - This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The “Gone Girl” and “Cocktail” actor remained hospitalized in critical condition Saturday night, June 5, 2021, after being injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City a day earlier, her manager said. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP)
Lisa Banes
Posted at 8:09 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 10:09:21-04

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Police announced early Friday that an arrest has been made in the hit-and-run death of actor Lisa Banes.

Police said in a news release that 26-year-old Brian Boyd was arrested Thursday.

He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Police previously said the 65-year-old “Gone Girl” actor was hit by a scooter or motorcycle in June when she was crossing a street on the way to her alma mater, the Julliard School.

Manager David Williams told WNBC that Banes suffered a traumatic brain injury and she died a little more than a week after the incident.

Police did not say whether Boyd had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

