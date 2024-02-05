Creech defense motions to stay execution

BOISE, Idaho — The defense team for convicted serial killer Thomas Creech has filed a motion to stay execution, requesting that the court-ordered execution of the death row inmate be delayed while his appeal is in progress.

The motion comes just after an execution date of Feb. 28, 2024 was set for Creech last week.

In the motion, Creech's defense sites an ongoing post-conviction appeal, asking that his execution be stayed until the appeal has been heard by the court.

The counsel for each side of the trial is now expected to present their arguments on Creech's motion to decide if the timeline for his upcoming execution could change.

Creech was sentenced to death for the murder of a fellow inmate in 1981 and was convicted of four other murders. The court noted he admitted to killing or participating in the killing of at least 26 people.