Crazy Weather in Idaho, but what causes the pink and purple sky?

BOISE, Idaho — Through a host of storms that made their way across the area, residents of Boise were given rain, hail, thunder, lightning, rainbows, and amazingly colorful skies.

Many watched the sky in amazement Tuesday evening as the sky turned bright red, orange, and even pink.

So what caused this kaleidoscope of color? Light is comprised of all colors of the rainbow. Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, and Violet.

Blue light usually dominates the color of the sky but when dust or smoke is present, the larger particles scatter (or block) much of the blue light while the longer wavelength of red light passes through the particles. The result is the reds and pinks that many saw on Tuesday night.

Take a look at some of these dramatic and stunning pictures that were captured by the KIVI staff (and some of our friends).

